Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival returns to Townsend

This year’s event hosted more hot air balloons than before
Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival
Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival(WVLT)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Saturday, the Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival made its’ way back to Townsend. Last year the festival featuring family, fun, and food was canceled because of the pandemic.

Mark Oldham, an organizer of the event says the event helps to give back to the Townsend community.

“All the funds we raise today go towards helping Townsend continue to be the peaceful side, while also fostering growth slowly,” shared Oldham.

Oldham says in previous years the event had six hot air balloons for guests to ride, now at its’ fourth year twelve hot air balloons were tethered for family and friends to enjoy.

This year’s event is expected to be the biggest yet, with an estimate of 5,000 guests in attendance.

