Greeneville downs Central in opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week one of the 2021 high school football season wrapped up in Fountain City with a barometer game between Greeneville and Central.

The Greene Devils’ go-to man all night was senior Mason Gudger, who churned out more than 270 total yards and three touchdowns in Greeneville’s 42-17 win over the Bobcats.

Greeneville heads back home next week to start region play with Grainger before heading up the road to play Elizabethton, while Central heads to Fulton for another installment of the Battle of Broadway in week two.

