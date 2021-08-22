Advertisement

I-40 pedestrian involved crash leaves one dead


(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on I-40 West near the Pellissippi Parkway exit ramp on Sunday, August 22 around 4:00 a.m.

Once officers were on the scene, a man who had been struck by multiple vehicles was found.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials.

Based on an investigation, the victim was walking on or near the interstate when a vehicle struck him.

The driver of that vehicle made the 911 call, officials said.

This investigation is active.

