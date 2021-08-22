Knoxville woman killed in shooting, no suspects identified

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department responded to the area of McConnell Street and MLK Jr. Avenue regarding a shooting on Sunday, August 22 around 3:15 a.m.

Once officers arrived at the scene, a woman was found unresponsive beside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, according to officials.

The victim was transported to UT Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

The woman has been identified as Aisha Cates, 43, of Knoxville.

Witnesses told police that an occupant of a unknown vehicle shot Cates and fled the area, official said.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

This investigation remains ongoing.

