More sunshine and hotter days to start the new workweek

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty to scattered downpours and storms are possible, but overall most of us will stay dry throughout much of the workweek.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds will continue to clear out tonight with temperatures dropping to near 70 degrees. Some patchy fog is possible overnight into early Monday morning.

Highs will get to near 90 but could feel about 5 degrees warmer due to the high humidity. We will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day with dry conditions.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday looks to be the hottest with a high of 92 degrees. The sunshine and dry weather continues Tuesday and for most of us on Wednesday.

Spotty downpours are possible Wednesday, mainly for those along the mountains and into the southern party of the valley. A better chance for scattered storms comes Thursday with highs dropping into the upper 80s.

Spotty storms continue into the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs will also remain into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Join WVLT News for the latest on the Forecast Where You Live. We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Sunday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.