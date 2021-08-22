Advertisement

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19

WVLT
By Zack Rickens
Aug. 22, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said in a virtual press conference with reporters Sunday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

Vrabel said he had a sore throat Sunday, which prompted him to get tested. He’ll quarantine in accordance with NFL COVID-19 protocols, which state that a fully vaccinated and asymptomatic person can return to work after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

The Titans beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-3 in the team’s second preseason game Saturday.

“We’ll be fine, we’ll figure this thing out,” Vrabel said. “I don’t think anyone who has been tested this morning has tested positive.”

