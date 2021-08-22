West keeps Bearden out of the end zone in season-opening win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What a difference a year makes. Exactly a year ago to the day, West and Bearden were scheduled to kick off the 2020 season against one another, but the contest was called off.

COVID-19 complications within the Bulldog program forced the team to forfeit the game. It took Bearden another five weeks to find its first win of the season, while West got off to an 8-0 start on the way to a 5A state quarterfinals appearance.

The Rebels return eight starters on offense in 2021, led by Michigan State commit Shannon Blair.

West was able to find the end zone twice in the first half and once more in the final two quarters to pull away from Bearden 24-2 Saturday night.

