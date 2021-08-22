Advertisement

West keeps Bearden out of the end zone in season-opening win

The Rebels return eight starters on offense in 2021, led by Michigan State commit Shannon Blair.
By Zack Rickens
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What a difference a year makes. Exactly a year ago to the day, West and Bearden were scheduled to kick off the 2020 season against one another, but the contest was called off.

COVID-19 complications within the Bulldog program forced the team to forfeit the game. It took Bearden another five weeks to find its first win of the season, while West got off to an 8-0 start on the way to a 5A state quarterfinals appearance.

The Rebels return eight starters on offense in 2021, led by Michigan State commit Shannon Blair.

West was able to find the end zone twice in the first half and once more in the final two quarters to pull away from Bearden 24-2 Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one injured as Knoxville Fire crews fight motel fire along Chapman Highway.
Knoxville Fire Department responds to Parkway Hotel fire
UTPD
University of Tennessee police execute drug bust, 2 students charged
According to his brother, Phil Valentine was in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen,...
Afternoon talk radio show host Phil Valentine dies from COVID-19
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER alert for 17-year-old Autumn Faith...
TBI issues Amber Alert for Athens teen
FULL SCOREBOARD: The first week of high school football in East Tennessee

Latest News

FULL SCOREBOARD: The first week of high school football in East Tennessee
Greeneville football
Greeneville downs Central in opener
Tamika Catchings
Tamika Catchings
Former Titans’ GM dies