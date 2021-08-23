8-year-old boy from Morristown found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An 8-year-old boy who ran off from Civic Park Sunday night has been found safe, according to officials with the Morristown Police Department.

Zachariah Soto-Ramirez ran off toward Main Street around 6 p.m., Sunday night, according to his family.

He was later found safe, according to officials.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.