8-year-old boy from Morristown found safe
The 8-year-old boy who ran off from Civic Park Sunday night has been found safe.
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An 8-year-old boy who ran off from Civic Park Sunday night has been found safe, according to officials with the Morristown Police Department.
Zachariah Soto-Ramirez ran off toward Main Street around 6 p.m., Sunday night, according to his family.
He was later found safe, according to officials.
