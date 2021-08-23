Ballad Health welcomes Tennessee guardsman to assist in hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ballad Health hospital has hit a milestone that they say they did not want to reach in a social media post Monday.

Twenty clinical and non-clinical members of the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force National Guard arrived on Sunday to support the recent Tennessee COVID-19 surge.

As of Sunday August 22, Ballad Health has 237 positive COVID-19 patients across their hospitals, according to a social media page.

Ballad Health said six of those patients are children, four of whom are in the pediatric intensive care unit.

That is the highest number of pediatric inpatients with COVID-19 that Niswonger Children’s Hospital has ever had, according to Ballad Health.

