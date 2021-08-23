Advertisement

COVID-19 patients in Mississippi must isolate or potentially face jail time

According to the order, individuals must remain at home or in an “appropriate residential...
According to the order, individuals must remain at home or in an “appropriate residential location” for 10 days from the onset of the illness or 10 days from the date of the positive test for those who are asymptomatic.(CNN Newsource)
By Anthony Warren and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – Residents in Mississippi who test positive for COVID-19 must self-isolate for 10 days or potentially face up to five years in prison.

According to WLBT, the mandate was issued by health officials Friday as the number of infections continues to grow throughout the state.

The order states that individuals must remain at home or in an “appropriate residential location” for 10 days from the onset of the illness or 10 days from the date of the positive test for those who are asymptomatic.

People who fail to do so could be charged with a misdemeanor and, if convicted, could be punished with a fine of $500, six months’ imprisonment, or both.

A patient who fails to quarantine could face a felony charge carrying a fine of up to $5,000, five years in prison, or both, if their behavior results in someone getting a life-threatening illness.

Negative test results are not required to end the isolation at the end of the 10 days, but those quarantined must be fever-free for at least 24 hours and show improvement in other symptoms.

Here’s a look at the official order:

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People stranded at Greyhound bus station
Dozens stranded at Knoxville Greyhound bus station
Pedestrian involved crash on I-40 West leaves one dead
West Tennessee hospitals
West Tennessee hospitals to start triaging care
22 Dead after catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee
22 Dead after catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee
Gov. Bill Lee
Doctors present petition to Governor Lee

Latest News

The TWRA is closing Green Cove Pond for renovations.
Green Cove Pond closed for renovations, TWRA says
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to become governor of New York after midnight Tuesday after the...
As Cuomo exits, Hochul to take office as NY gov. minus ‘distractions’
Painted Tree Boutiques
Painted Tree Boutiques opens shop in Knoxville
New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Henri treks slowly across Northeast, threatens inland floods
Over two pounds of meth was seized from William Lanum in Clairborne County.
Over two pounds of meth seized in Claiborne County