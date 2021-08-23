Days in the 90s return for most of this 8-day forecast

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Leave the umbrella in the car and carry that water bottle with you, as the heat and humidity dominate this week. Spotty to scattered downpours and storms are possible, but overall most of us will stay dry throughout much of the workweek.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a mostly clear morning, with areas of fog. Some dense is developing and can cause slowdowns through the 9 o’clock hour. Temperatures are starting the day the upper 60s.

Highs are in the low 90s, but unfortunately it feels about 5 degrees warmer due to the high humidity. We will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day with mostly dry conditions. A stray pop-up is possible in the Smokies to far Northeast Tennessee.

Tonight stays mostly clear, so patches of fog will develop again. We’ll start tomorrow around 68 degrees, with a light breeze.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday looks to be the hottest with a high of 94 degrees, and continuing to feel warmer with dew points in the upper 60s. The sunshine and dry weather continues Tuesday, with a stray pop-up in the Smoky Mountains.

Spotty downpours are possible Wednesday, mainly for those along the mountains and into the southern party of the valley, and those highs persist in the low 90s. A better chance for scattered storms comes Thursday with highs dropping into the upper 80s.

Spotty storms continue into the end of the week and into the weekend, with temperatures right back to the 90s.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

