Dozens stranded at Knoxville Greyhound bus station

Over 50 people have been stranded at a Greyhound bus station in The Old City, some since six p.m. Saturday evening.
People stranded at Greyhound bus station
People stranded at Greyhound bus station(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Over 50 people of all ages are stranded at a Greyhound bus station on 100 E Magnolia Avenue after busses were delayed reportedly due to weather conditions.

Many of the passengers were supposed to leave the station around two a.m. Sunday morning.

Passengers told WVLT staff that at six a.m., they were told by Greyhound staff to collect their things and leave the building due to the staff closing the station for the day.

Passengers were not given information on what to do or how long they were going to have to wait.

They were left outside without water, bathrooms, or places to wait other than the metal chairs and concrete outside of the facility.

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department were informed, one officer brought water for the waiting passengers, and called in a Chaplain to help talk with stranded customers.

WVLT News has called and emailed Greyhound multiple times throughout the day. They have not given a straight answer on what is happening, only that they reached out to bus dispatch themselves and did not get a response. A subsequent follow-up call to Greyhound resulted in a hangup by the company.

Passengers were eventually let back into the building Sunday afternoon, after nearly 12 hours locked outside.

Passengers told WVLT’s team that they had been told they could be leaving on busses by midnight.

