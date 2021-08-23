Advertisement

Foreman for Loretta Lynn’s Ranch among Middle Tennessee flooding victims

Wayne Spears, previous foreman for Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, is one of the victims of the catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee.
Loretta Lynn (Source: Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
Loretta Lynn (Source: Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country legend Loretta Lynn, is mourning the loss of her foreman, Wayne Spears, who was a victim of the floodwaters that have devastated Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

Officials with Loretta Lynn’s Ranch announced in a Facebook post that Spears had passed.

“The Ranch will never be the same without him but he will always be remembered for his ready smile, kind heart, and willingness to go the extra mile for everyone around him,” officials said in the post.

Lynn took to her own page to ask her followers to pray for his family and friends.

“There are no words at the ranch today...only tears,” said Lynn. “He took such good care of things here on the ranch for us. He’s one of us and the whole Lynn family is heartbroken.”

The ranch has a museum, three campgrounds, and other attractions.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one injured as Knoxville Fire crews fight motel fire along Chapman Highway.
Knoxville Fire Department responds to Parkway Hotel fire
According to his brother, Phil Valentine was in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen,...
Afternoon talk radio show host Phil Valentine dies from COVID-19
UTPD
University of Tennessee police execute drug bust, 2 students charged
THP assist in Middle Tennessee
Catastrophic flooding hits Middle Tennessee
Pedestrian involved crash on I-40 West leaves one dead

Latest News

Missing boy from Morristown
8-year-old boy from Morristown found safe
People stranded at Greyhound bus station
Dozens stranded at Knoxville Greyhound bus station
Police lights.
Dog attacks 7-month-old baby, says KCSO
People stranded at a Knoxville Greyhound bus station
Dozens stranded at Knoxville Greyhound bus station