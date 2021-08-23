Free RAM clinic coming to Caryville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical- RAM will be in Caryville, TN on August 28 and 29 to provide free care.

RAM is a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free dental, vision and medical care to underserved uninsured individuals.

Services at the pop-up clinic are free and no ID is required to receive care.

Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, according to RAM.

The 2-day clinic will be held at Caryville Elementary School, located at 120 Cardinal Circle, Caryville, TN 37714.

“Remote Area Medical is glad to be able to help bring free services to those in need in the Caryville community,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. “This has been a challenging time, and access to healthcare is more important than ever before.”

Services at RAM include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses, mammograms, COVID-19 vaccines, women’s health exams, addiction counseling, neurology and general medical exams.

“We are so excited to work with Remote Area Medical to bring important medical resources to the citizens of Campbell County,” said Allyssa Jeffries, Community Host Group co-lead. “Being from this community, we’ve seen firsthand the need for these services. Our goal is to bridge that gap between need and access, removing barriers that normally stand in the way and providing citizens with opportunities to better their health.”

Patients will be instructed to choose between dental and vision services due to time constraints. Free medical will be given along with the chosen service.

The patient parking lot will open no later than 12:01 am, Saturday, August 28.

Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines, and clothing, when arriving early but bathrooms are provided.

Clinic doors open at 6 am on Saturday, August 28 and will repeat on August 29.

