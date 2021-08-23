Green Cove Pond closed for renovations, TWRA says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said Region 3 fisheries staff will close access to Green Cove Pond in the Cherokee National Forest for major renovations and improvement.

The two-acre pond has seen considerable siltation reducing depth and surface area of the pond in the last 30 years, TWRA said.

Existing sidewalks and fishing pier will be replaced and improvements for the parking area will be made.

The water in the pond will be drained, as soon as the week of August 23 in preparation for renovations.

Green Cove Pond will be closed to the public until the project is complete. The improvement will increase access around the pond and will improve opportunities for anglers with disabilities.

Updates will be provided on the TWRA website.

