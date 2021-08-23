Hot and humid conditions continue with limited rain chances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It will be hot and humid over the next several days. Limited rain chances might bring some of you a slight cool down, but expect to stay hot and dry throughout much of the week!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight stays mostly clear, so patches of fog will develop again. We’ll start tomorrow around 68 degrees, with a light breeze.

Tuesday will be a hot one with highs getting near 94 degrees. It could feel a few degrees warmer than that due to the high humidity. Mostly sunny skies continue with dry conditions. There is a small chance for a stray pop-up in the Smoky Mountains.

LOOKING AHEAD

Spotty downpours are possible Wednesday, mainly for those along the mountains and into the southern party of the valley, and those highs persist in the low 90s. A better chance for scattered storms comes Thursday with highs dropping into the upper 80s.

Spotty storms continue into the end of the week and into the weekend, with temperatures right back to the 90s.

Make sure to drink plenty of water if you are spending time outside this week!

Monday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

