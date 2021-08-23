Advertisement

Knox Co. School’s release COVID data dashboard

The numbers will be updated daily from Monday through Friday.
Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas and Mayor Glenn Jacobs greeted students at Dogwood Elementary.
Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas and Mayor Glenn Jacobs greeted students at Dogwood Elementary.(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department has provided a COVID-19 contact tracing dashboard that provides information about student and staff case data to Knox County Schools.

The numbers will be updated daily from Monday through Friday, officials said.

According to Knox County schools, “active cases” represents the number of confirmed cases by the Health Department.

The Knox County Health Department is responsible for contact tracing, and for communicating guidance to individuals who are identified as close contacts.

Knox County Schools will also notify families in the event of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in their school, according to officials.

Virtual options were available for students last year, but that option will not be available this year due to the State Board of Education rules, officials said.

The Tennessee Department of Education’s school COVID-19 dashboard will go live after Labor Day. The dashboard will be aligned with U.S. Department of Education ESSER reporting requirements.

School districts will be provided the options to report COVID-19 positive student and staff cases by 6 p.m. on Mondays, after which the dashboard will begin to populate new information each week.

Additional information regarding what school systems have to report can be found on the Tennessee government website.

