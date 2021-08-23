Advertisement

Knoxville doctor leading clinical trials for new COVID-19 vaccine

Clinical trials for a new COVID-19 vaccine are underway in East Tennessee and seeking volunteers
By Brittany Tarwater
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clinical trials for a new COVID-19 vaccine are underway in East Tennessee and the Knoxville doctor in charge is seeking volunteers.

Dr. Bill Smith with Alliance for Multispecialty Research, LLC is heading clinical trials for a vaccine developed by “one of the largest vaccine companies in the world.”

“It’s got the latest technology that continues to be refined to give us the best vaccination possible going forward. So there continues to be a lot of surveillance and follow up around safety on the current vaccines, as well as new vaccines, constantly being introduced, and starting to be tested,” said Dr. Smith.

Dr. Smith said he hopes the vaccine under trial will be more effective against the Delta variant.

“There’s a huge amount of work still being done, worldwide, to get better and better vaccines, as we see these new variants, develop, and in fact we’re currently testing a new vaccine that they hope will be more effective against the Delta variant.

People who are not vaccinated can sign up for the trials and may be compensated for their time.

