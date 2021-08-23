Advertisement

KPD searching for assault suspect

Knoxville Police Department officers are looking for a man suspected of assaulting a woman at Forks of the River industrial park.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to the Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area, at 3140 McClure Lane, in response to a call that a man had assaulted a woman while she was walking her dog on the trail.

The 30-year-old woman told police that she was approached by a man, later identified to be Michael James Ward, and that he grabbed her, tried to drag her into the woods, and punched her multiple times.

The woman started to fight back and Ward later ran into the woods after two people came to help her, according to officials. During the attack, Ward took off with the woman’s phone, police said.

The KPD Major Crimes Unit and crime lab personnel responded to the scene as well as a K-9 officer to track Ward, but lost his scent near the river.

Ward is being charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

He is approximately 5′8″ and 165 lbs. with blue eyes, brown hair and multiple tattoos.

Ward is possibly armed and considered to be dangerous, according to KPD officials.

Anyone with information is urged to call the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile app, P3 Tips.

