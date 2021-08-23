Advertisement

Lebanon Special School District cancels classes due to absences

Officials with the Lebanon Special School District have canceled classes for the rest of the week due to absences of staff and students.
Lebanon Special School District cancels class for the rest of the week
Lebanon Special School District cancels class for the rest of the week(LPD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Lebanon Special School District released a letter stating that they are closing the school for the rest of the week due to absences.

“Due to the inability to staff our classrooms and buildings as well as the increasing number of student absences, the immediate need for separation has become apparent,” officials said in the release. “Based on the information gathered throughout the day today, the number of absences for teachers, staff, and students is projected to increase again tomorrow.”

The district will be using their inclement weather days to cover the week and will not be instituting online learning.

“According to new State guidelines for this school year, remote learning is not an option for school districts,” said officials. “Based on those parameters, our only option is to utilize Stockpile Days to provide relief and allow a period of time to optimize return of both faculty and students.”

When school reopens on Monday, August 30, officials are moving to a system-wide “Mask Requested,” status, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People stranded at Greyhound bus station
Dozens stranded at Knoxville Greyhound bus station
Pedestrian involved crash on I-40 West leaves one dead
22 Dead after catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee
22 Dead after catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee
West Tennessee hospitals
West Tennessee hospitals to start triaging care
Gov. Bill Lee
Doctors present petition to Governor Lee

Latest News

KPD searching for assault suspect
KPD searching for assault suspect
Knox County forensic team identifies five people's remains in three months
Dead for Decades: Knox County’s forensic team identifies five people’s remains in three months
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus numbers in Tennessee: Nearly 75,000 new vaccinations
Bailey Baker works inside the COVID ICU Unit at UT Medical Center, she shares her view from...
UT Medical Center nurse shares her views from inside the COVID ICU