Lebanon Special School District cancels classes due to absences

LEBANON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Lebanon Special School District released a letter stating that they are closing the school for the rest of the week due to absences.

“Due to the inability to staff our classrooms and buildings as well as the increasing number of student absences, the immediate need for separation has become apparent,” officials said in the release. “Based on the information gathered throughout the day today, the number of absences for teachers, staff, and students is projected to increase again tomorrow.”

The district will be using their inclement weather days to cover the week and will not be instituting online learning.

“According to new State guidelines for this school year, remote learning is not an option for school districts,” said officials. “Based on those parameters, our only option is to utilize Stockpile Days to provide relief and allow a period of time to optimize return of both faculty and students.”

When school reopens on Monday, August 30, officials are moving to a system-wide “Mask Requested,” status, according to the release.

