Advertisement

Man arrested for almost hitting KPD cruiser and firemen

A vehicle driven by Darius Davis, 24 of Knoxville sped past and almost hit a KPD cruiser and two firefighters.
A vehicle driven by Darius Davis, 24 of Knoxville sped past and almost hit a KPD cruiser and...
A vehicle driven by Darius Davis, 24 of Knoxville sped past and almost hit a KPD cruiser and two firefighters.(Knox County Sherriff's Office)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, Knoxville Police officers had a roadblock set up with lights activated at Chapman Road at Druid Drive while Knoxville Fire Department were putting out a fire.

A vehicle driven by Darius Davis, 24 of Knoxville sped past and almost hit a KPD cruiser and two firefighters.

Davis put the car to a stop shortly after the incident, according to officials.

Once approached by KPD, Davis was unaware of what had just occurred and did not give an explanation for why he did not slow down.

Davis performed a sobriety test, in which, he executed fairly, according to officers.

Officers learned that Davis was driving on suspended license and was driving with no insurance.

Eight grams of marijuana was located in separate bags by officers.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People stranded at Greyhound bus station
Dozens stranded at Knoxville Greyhound bus station
Pedestrian involved crash on I-40 West leaves one dead
West Tennessee hospitals
West Tennessee hospitals to start triaging care
Gov. Bill Lee
Doctors present petition to Governor Lee
22 Dead after catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee
22 Dead after catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee

Latest News

Student study as part of a setup photoshoot portraying what student life will look like while...
University of Tennessee revamps mask mandate
Steamy conditions start the week.
Days in the 90s return for most of this 8-day forecast
Officials with the Lee County Rescue Squad posted a photo that reads Ballad Health 'Future Home...
Ballad Health welcomes Tennessee guardsman to assist in hospital
Tamika Catchings during the Boys & Girls Club Legacy Clinic
Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings spends time helping kids during basketball clinic