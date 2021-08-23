Man arrested for almost hitting KPD cruiser and firemen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, Knoxville Police officers had a roadblock set up with lights activated at Chapman Road at Druid Drive while Knoxville Fire Department were putting out a fire.

A vehicle driven by Darius Davis, 24 of Knoxville sped past and almost hit a KPD cruiser and two firefighters.

Davis put the car to a stop shortly after the incident, according to officials.

Once approached by KPD, Davis was unaware of what had just occurred and did not give an explanation for why he did not slow down.

Davis performed a sobriety test, in which, he executed fairly, according to officers.

Officers learned that Davis was driving on suspended license and was driving with no insurance.

Eight grams of marijuana was located in separate bags by officers.

