Advertisement

New Jersey to require COVID shot for teachers, state workers

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s governor says all teachers and state workers must be fully vaccinated or take regular COVID tests.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about 6 in 10 Americans say students and teachers should be required to wear face masks while in school, and that teachers and eligible students should also be required to get vaccinated. But Democrats and Republicans differ sharply on these issues, the poll found.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People stranded at Greyhound bus station
Dozens stranded at Knoxville Greyhound bus station
Pedestrian involved crash on I-40 West leaves one dead
West Tennessee hospitals
West Tennessee hospitals to start triaging care
22 Dead after catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee
22 Dead after catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee
Gov. Bill Lee
Doctors present petition to Governor Lee

Latest News

Mayim Bialik's role on Jeopardy! has expanded temporarily.
Mayim Bialik to host ‘Jeopardy!’ in temporary role, sources say
Enzo Dalmazzo (left) and Daniela Dalmazzo (right) were arrested on suspicion of using fake...
Florida couple accused of using fake vaccination cards to travel to Hawaii
Bailey Baker works inside the COVID ICU Unit at UT Medical Center, she shares her view from...
UT Medical Center nurse shares her views from inside the COVID ICU
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - This file photo shows a COVID-19 vaccine dose.
NYC mandates vaccinations for public school teachers, staff