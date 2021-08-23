Advertisement

Painted Tree Boutiques opens shop in Knoxville

Painted Tree Boutiques celebrates its grand opening in Knoxville on Saturday, Aug. 21.
By Whitney Turner
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Painted Tree Boutiques celebrates its grand opening in Knoxville on Saturday, Aug. 21.

The store rents out retail space to small business owners allowing customers to shop multiple stores under one roof.

Charisa Rodriguez is the marketing strategy director for Painted Tree. She said the store’s unique concept gives entrepreneurs a way to focus on their products with less stress and less risk.

“It is a great foot in the door if you ever thought about doing retail,” said Rodriguez. “And because we are a growing young company, you also have the opportunity to grow with the company as well. If this is for you, the sky is the limit to what kind of success you can have here.”

The variety of products on display include clothes, art, jewelry and furniture. Rodriguez said the new location also offers items unique to East Tennessee.

“Right here in the Knoxville store, there’s Tennessee products, there’s stuff really local to here,” said Rodriguez. “We have local artisans we have all of these [products] that are either handmade or hand-curated by local business owners so you really get the feel for Knoxville right here in the store. "

Painted Tree’s grand opening starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 8 p.m. Shoppers can expect some treats, live music and some individual promotions.

