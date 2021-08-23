Tennessee Athletics remembers Gary Wyant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Longtime Tennessee football coach and athletics administrator Gary Wyant passed away Sunday. His tenures at UT spanned 19 years between 1971 and 2007, when he retired as executive associate AD and was the top aide to the director of athletics.

A native of Wichita, Kansas, who played college football at Wichita State from 1958-61, Wyant first came to the University of Tennessee as a defensive backs coach on Bill Battle’s staff in 1971. After five seasons with the Vols, he joined the coaching staff at Texas Tech in 1976.After retiring from coaching, Wyant developed a strong business acumen during close to 15 years in the banking industry. That administrative insight served him well when he returned to Knoxville in 1994 as an assistant AD and director of football operations for head coach Phillip Fulmer.

From 1998 until 2007, Wyant oversaw internal operations of the men’s athletics department as a senior associate and then executive associate AD. He was instrumental in the development of multiple facilities projects, including the Thornton Athletics Student Life Center and the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center. He also served as the department’s liaison with key partners such as adidas and Action Sports Media.”

Gary Wyant was a great football coach at Tennessee and was very beloved by his players and those who had the good fortune to get to know him well,” Fulmer said. “Gary was an outstanding football operations director for us for several great years. He was a sounding board for me, my toughest critic and a loyal supporter. He was a mentor and confidant through my head coaching years, and he played a very important part in the successes we all had during that era of Tennessee football.” Most of all, Gary was a great husband, father and grandfather, and he will be missed by all of us who loved him. May he rest in peace.”

Knoxville’s Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel is handling arrangements, which are pending.

