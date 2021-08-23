Advertisement

Tennessee Theatre updates COVID protocols

Tennessee Theatre
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Theatre announced new COVID-19 protocols on August 23 due to rising case counts in the community.

Effective immediately, the theatre will require all patrons upon arrival to present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event date or proof of a completed COVID-19 vaccine.

Masks will also be required for all attendees, regardless of vaccination status, unless actively eating or drinking, officials said.

The theatre asked for patience while they are taking the necessary steps to remain open and serving the community.

