University of Tennessee revamps mask mandate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Due to the COVID-19 delta variant, the University of Tennessee has adjusted health and safety guidelines.

President Boyd announced that masks are required in all indoor public spaces, except private offices and resident hall rooms, and while individuals are actively eating and drinking.

The new mask mandate will be in effect for two weeks, then campus leadership will re-evaluate the situation by or on September on 7, according to officials.

The new mask mandate is an expansion of the mask requirement previously announced on August 2.

The university is encouraging the vaccine to all who are eligible.

“With vaccines now widely available, we have better tools to fight this pandemic, then we did last year,” said Chancellor, Donde Plowman. “I encourage you to get vaccinated if you haven’t already. Tis is the best defense against contracting and spreading COVID-19, and especially against sever cases of the disease.”

