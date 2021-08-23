Writers Block: Teaching children about America’s history

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee native Cameron Marasco wanted a book to teach her children about America and its founding principles. So, during the pandemic, she came up with “Freedom Friends”

“Last year was a challenging year with Covid being at home and I have three little ones, seven, five, and three, I really wanted to look for educational books, about America’s history,” said Marasco. “I thought it was very important for the kids to know about their country and to be proud about it and since they’re younger I was looking for something more picture book, something easy for them to understand and it was really challenging.”

So Marasco decided to write a series of books for young children. “One night in the middle of the night I was blessed with all this information and literally wrote the book at 2 a.m., God sent, the rest is history.”

The first book of the series is available for pre-order now.

