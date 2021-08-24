Dead for Decades: Knox County’s forensic team identifies five people’s remains in three months

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Regional Forensic Center unlocked the mysteries behind at least three homicide victims who have been dead for decades.

Before June, twenty people’s remains sat at the center and no one knew their names or if they had a family to claim them.

Chief Administrator Chris Thomas told WVLT News that sometime in June he and his team questioned how they could identify those remains. The answer was reentering DNA into a national database, which was successful for five people.

Thomas said they were especially surprised to learn the name of a woman who was killed in Knox County back in 1987. Her information was at another agency all this time, but was never entered into the national database until May.

“Each descendent that comes into our facility is somebody’s child, is somebody’s parent, is somebody’s parent, is somebody’s cousin,” said Thomas. “They mean something to us. A lot of times you’ll hear us say, ' I wonder what experiences this person had in life. I wonder what all they got to see and do.’ We do take care of them, especially if they’re unidentified. We know someone is out there looking.”

Thomas said they’re going to continue running DNA in the national database for the 15 remaining unnamed people.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs responded to the find in a statement.

“Our Regional Forensic Center is highly acclaimed. Teams there are extremely qualified and don’t get a lot of recognition for the work they do behind the scenes and, sometimes, in the dark of night. This is a milestone for families,” Jacobs said in a statement.

If you have a lost loved one. Thomas has encouraged entering DNA into the NAMUS database.

RFC did not release details about the decades-old homicide case.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.