Advertisement

Disney to require vaccinations for Bahamas cruises

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Starting next month, Disney Cruise Line is implementing a vaccine mandate on some of its routes, the company announced Tuesday.

“For sailings to the Bahamas beginning September 3, 2021, until November 1, 2021, The Bahamas will require that all passengers ages 12 and older be fully vaccinated in order for a ship to be allowed entry into any of its cruise ports, including private islands like Disney Castaway Cay,” according to an advisory on the cruise line website.

In addition to being fully vaccinated, guests must provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than five days prior to sailing. A second test will be administered before boarding the ship.

The new requirements come as the highly contagious COVID delta variant surges across the United States and go against a Florida state law that bars companies from requiring vaccination proof from patrons.

Earlier this month, a judge blocked Florida from enforcing the law.

At the time, the press secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will appeal.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People stranded at Greyhound bus station
Dozens stranded at Knoxville Greyhound bus station
UT Medical Center nurse shares her views from inside the COVID ICU
UT Medical Center nurse shares her views from inside the COVID ICU
Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival
Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival returns to Townsend
Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas and Mayor Glenn Jacobs greeted students at...
Knox Co. School’s release COVID data dashboard
Greenway assault suspect in custody
Greenway assault suspect in custody

Latest News

Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
Biden holds to Kabul Aug. 31 deadline despite criticism
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press event regarding the Emergency Rental Assistance...
House passes bill bolstering landmark voting law
A Morristown man says he plans on getting the vaccine when possible, after he and his wife both...
“I wish to God we’d gotten the vaccine!”
Six years after she was last seen, new searches are underway for a missing Bardstown woman....
Crystal Rogers: FBI conducting new searches in Bardstown
FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka...
Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat