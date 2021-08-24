Even hotter Tuesday ahead of a few storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity persists this week, with only a small dip out of the 90s when we have scattered rain and storms in this 8-day forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with areas of haze and fog spreading out. We’re starting the day in the upper 60s.

Your Tuesday is another hot one, with highs around 94 degrees but feeling about 5 degrees warmer at times. That’s the air temperature and the impact of humidity on us, but remember direct sunshine always makes us feel hotter. We have plenty of sunshine today, and it also makes surfaces like your car and concrete radiate heat and feel even hotter. It’s all about staying hydrated and trying to limit time outside afternoon Noon, if you can. There is a small chance for a stray pop-up in the Smoky Mountains for today.

Tonight stays clear, with areas of haze and fog yet again. We’ll start tomorrow around 70 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Spotty downpours are possible Wednesday, mainly for those along the Smoky Mountains and far Northeast Tennessee to Southeastern Kentucky, with a stray shower or storm in the Valley and Plateau. The high will be around 93 degrees, and feel warmer yet again.

More storms bubble up Thursday, giving us a small break from the 90s, but it’s still a high of 88 degrees and a humid day. We’re watching spotty to scattered storms develop from midday through the afternoon and evening. We’ll peak at a 40% coverage, with the Smokies, Plateau, and Tennessee, Kentucky line seeing best chance for storms.

Spotty storms continue to end the week and into the weekend, with temperatures right back to the 90s.

Make sure to drink plenty of water if you are spending time outside this week!

