Advertisement

Greenway assault suspect in custody

Knoxville Police Department officers have arrested a man suspected of assaulting a woman at Forks of the River industrial park on Sunday.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to the Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area, at 3140 McClure Lane, in response to a call that a man had assaulted a woman while she was walking her dog on the trail.

The 30-year-old woman told police that she was approached by a man, later identified to be Michael James Ward, and that he grabbed her, tried to drag her into the woods, and punched her multiple times on Sunday afternoon.

The woman started to fight back and Ward later ran into the woods after two people came to help her, according to officials. During the attack, Ward took off with the woman’s phone, police said.

The KPD Major Crimes Unit and crime lab personnel responded to the scene as well as a K-9 officer to track Ward, but lost his scent near the river.

Ward is being charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department reported on Monday morning that officers had taken Ward into custody.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People stranded at Greyhound bus station
Dozens stranded at Knoxville Greyhound bus station
UT Medical Center nurse shares her views from inside the COVID ICU
UT Medical Center nurse shares her views from inside the COVID ICU
Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival
Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival returns to Townsend
Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas and Mayor Glenn Jacobs greeted students at...
Knox Co. School’s release COVID data dashboard
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens

Latest News

Businesses in the city of Waverly are digging out from several feet of mud and water.
President Biden approves federal aid for Middle Tennessee
Tracking some storms ahead.
Even hotter Tuesday ahead of a few storms
Doctors petition Gov. Lee
“The situation in Tennessee right now is critical!”
Vincent Morrison
Knoxville police searching for murder suspect