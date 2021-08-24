Greenway assault suspect in custody

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to the Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area, at 3140 McClure Lane, in response to a call that a man had assaulted a woman while she was walking her dog on the trail.

The 30-year-old woman told police that she was approached by a man, later identified to be Michael James Ward, and that he grabbed her, tried to drag her into the woods, and punched her multiple times on Sunday afternoon.

The woman started to fight back and Ward later ran into the woods after two people came to help her, according to officials. During the attack, Ward took off with the woman’s phone, police said.

The KPD Major Crimes Unit and crime lab personnel responded to the scene as well as a K-9 officer to track Ward, but lost his scent near the river.

Ward is being charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department reported on Monday morning that officers had taken Ward into custody.

