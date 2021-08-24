“I wish to God we’d gotten the vaccine!”

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morristown couple are working toward recovery from COVID-19, with the wife still in intensive care, while Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System is expanding efforts to treat ICU patients during a COVID-19 surge.

Roger Gentry said he is grateful for the care his wife, Mona-Liz, has been receiving over the past month.

“My wife actually had to stay in the emergency room for two days before she could get in a room,” said Gentry. Adding overflow beds beyond the typical dozen beds in the regular Intensive Care unit is part of the pandemic management plan now, per Morristown-Hamblen President and Chief Administrative Officer Gordon Linzt.

“Our need has exceeded our traditional ICU capacity. We have developed some of what we call overflow ICU beds in our step-down unit. And we also have the ability to hold ICU patients in our emergency department.”

Lintz said he is grateful for the extra help that has arrived now from the Tennessee National Guard.

“We greatly appreciate the support that we are getting from the National Guard. It’s been a tremendous help and we really appreciate them being here.”

Twenty members of the Army and Air Force guard are working in both administrative assistance and medical capacities. They are part of the nearly year-and-a-half-long effort called “Joint Task Force Medical,” led by Lieutenant Colonel Justin Olander.

“It’s a very rewarding mission to be able to go into the hospitals and those settings and be able to save lives!” said Olander.

Lintz said this latest surge in the Morristown area is involving younger adult patients showing up with COVID-19 than previously during the pandemic.

He also shared, “We do know that a majority of our patients that are hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated.” Vaccination was something Roger Gentry said he was previously wary about, until a doctor at the hospital explained it in more detail to him. “I just didn’t understand it,” said Gentry. Now he is anxious to receive a vaccination as soon as his doctor gives him the all-clear after recovery from his own bout with COVID.

“I wish to God we’d gotten the vaccine!” said Gentry. He is hopeful about his wife’s improvement, yet she remains in the ICU after a month. He said she came very close to needing a ventilator. “The very second I can get my vaccine, I’m gonna get it. And I’m sure my wife will also.”

