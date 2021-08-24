Increase in COVID-19 cases causing Knox County Health Department contact tracing delays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The recent rise in COVID-19 cases is causing contact tracing delays with the Knox County Health Department, officials confirmed to WVLT News Tuesday.

Division Director of Communications at the department Kelsey Wilson said that the uptick is causing delays in all steps of the contact tracing process.

“Due to the rapid increase in case volume, there can be a considerable lag time for all steps in the process,” Wilson said. That process can be a complicated one. Positive cases are first reported by healthcare providers to the person who tested positive, Wilson said. Afterwards, the cases are reported to public health officials. Only then can the contact tracing process begin.

Other factors can also inhibit contact tracing, Wilson said.

“The process is not immediate and relies on several factors, including not just the timing of receiving a laboratory result from a provider, but also getting ahold of the individual, identifying close contacts, and then reaching out and getting ahold of those close contacts,” she said.

This can be further slowed down if people give incorrect or incomplete information to the department, Wilson said.

