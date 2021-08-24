Jack Daniel’s has its first age-stated whiskey in a century

LYNCHBURG, Tenn. (AP) - The producers of Jack Daniel’s are offering the brand’s first age-stated whiskey in more than a century with the upcoming release of a 10-year-old Tennessee whiskey.

Limited supplies will be available starting next month and the product will become an annual release from the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee.

The distillery used an aging process to mature Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey in oak barrels that were relocated throughout the barrelhouse over the past decade. Jack Daniel’s is the flagship brand of Louisville, Kentucky-based spirits maker Brown-Forman Corp.

