Advertisement

Jack Daniel’s has its first age-stated whiskey in a century

Limited supplies will be available starting next month
(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Tenn. (AP) - The producers of Jack Daniel’s are offering the brand’s first age-stated whiskey in more than a century with the upcoming release of a 10-year-old Tennessee whiskey.

Limited supplies will be available starting next month and the product will become an annual release from the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee.

The distillery used an aging process to mature Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey in oak barrels that were relocated throughout the barrelhouse over the past decade. Jack Daniel’s is the flagship brand of Louisville, Kentucky-based spirits maker Brown-Forman Corp.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

People stranded at Greyhound bus station
Dozens stranded at Knoxville Greyhound bus station
UT Medical Center nurse shares her views from inside the COVID ICU
UT Medical Center nurse shares her views from inside the COVID ICU
Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival
Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival returns to Townsend
Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas and Mayor Glenn Jacobs greeted students at...
Knox Co. School’s release COVID data dashboard
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens

Latest News

Vincent Morrison
Knoxville police searching for murder suspect
Your Forecast From WVLT
Even hotter Tuesday ahead of a few storms
Phase one of inclusive playground coming to Maryville
Phase one of inclusive playground coming to Maryville
Silver Alert canceled
Silver Alert canceled for missing elderly man from Knox County