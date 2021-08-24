Knoxville police searching for murder suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department responded to the area of McConnell Street and MLK Jr. Avenue regarding a shooting on Sunday, August 22 around 3:15 a.m.

Once officers arrived at the scene, a woman was found unresponsive beside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, according to officials.

The victim was transported to UT Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

The woman has been identified as Aisha Cates, 43, of Knoxville.

Witnesses told police that an occupant of a unknown vehicle shot Cates and fled the area, official said.

The Knoxville Police Department Major Crimes Unit investigators identified Maryville resident Vincent Morrison as the wanted suspect and have issued a warrant, charging him with second degree murder.

The 31-year-old has outstanding warrants for aggravated assault and vandalism from an incident on March 5, 2021, when he shot his fiancé.

Morrison is known to travel between Knoxville, Chattanooga and Atlanta, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

This investigation remains ongoing.

