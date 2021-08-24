Missing elderly man prompts search in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes unit are searching for missing 86-year-old William Vance.

Vance was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. He left N. Ruggles Ferry Pike driving his beige 2012 Chevrolet Impala, with Tennessee tag number 906KFT. He was on the way to visit his family in New Market, according to officials.

He does not have a cellphone and may seem confused if approached, according to deputies.

If you have any information about where he might be, call 865-215-2243 and ask to speak to a Major Crimes Unit detective.

