Neyland Stadium to not require vaccination proof this football season

Tennessee’s first home game is scheduled for September 2nd against Bowling Green.
(WVLT)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neyland Stadium will not require fans to provide vaccination proof at football games this season, according to a UT athletics official.

This comes after Louisiana State University announced its protocols for fans this season.

LSU will require all Tiger Stadium guests 12 years of age and older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entry, according to a tweet.

