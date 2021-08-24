Advertisement

Over 350 Sevier County students in quarantine

The Sevier County Schools District has over 50 active student cases, according to the district’s online tracker.
Sevier County Schools distance students
Sevier County Schools distance students(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After one week of students being back in school in Sevier County, there are 70 active student cases and 23 staff cases, according to school officials.

“The Sevier County School System will only be able to share limited data about cases within our district to protect the privacy of our students and staff,” officials stated on the website. “We will not be breaking down numbers by school.”

An online tracker provided by the Sevier County School System shows there are 370 students and 15 staff in quarantine, as of August 23.

The website shows that the tracker will be updated at the end of every Monday.

Sevier County Schools held a board meeting on Monday, August 9 where they voted unanimously to not require masks for students or staff this year.

The board did say that it was recommended, but not required.

