Parent sees difference in individualized learning at Knoxville private school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At West End Academy, a private school in Knoxville, there’s only about 50 students in the whole school from 6 weeks old to high school seniors.

Jessica Williams said, “It’s nice because it has a home-like environment, but I also get like the set rules like curriculum that I need.”

Williams is a sophomore at West End Academy.

“We get to be comfortable and we also get the stuff that we need to learn, and they balance that out really well,” explained Williams, “And they know when to stop being teacher and they start being mom or a friend and that helps a lot.”

She left public school in middle school because of being bullied. Her mom, Terry, tried home schooling her, but it wasn’t working.

“She told me once ‘mom you can’t be the source of my stress and the relief of my stress at the same time,” said Terry Williams.

Jessica’s parents began researching private school options and found West End Academy. Now she gets the individualized attention she needs to focus.

“Most of our students are struggling in whatever environment they’re in academically, even if it’s homeschool, maybe they’re having a problem staying caught up or they’re not able to ask questions or for a lot of them it’s anxiety in a large classroom,” said Autumn VanDyke, the Head of School.

Small classes give Jessica the confidence she needs to ask questions.

“There’s no guilt if you don’t know an answer or you’re not getting a concept,” said Jessica Williams.

Jessica felt the school changed her life and her mom saw a big difference.

“It’s been great to see her showing her potential again,” said Terry Williams.

