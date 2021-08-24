Peyton Manning to speak at Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Peyton Manning will speak at the annual Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Tuesday night. The event is scheduled to celebrate the 40th class of inductees.

Peyton Manning Media Event Peyton Manning speaks with WVLT's Rick Russo at a media event Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

This class’s inductees included Heather Sumpter Blakemore for track & field, Mike Caldwell for football, David Cutcliffe for coaching, Mickey Dearstone for media work, Donnie Graham for his work as an official, Chris Groer for tennis, Lee Guetterman for baseball, Carly Pearson for her work as a para-athlete, Charlie Petrone for training work and Jay Wise for golf.

The event is set to start with a speech from Master of Ceremonies Bob Kesling at 5:30 p.m., and the induction ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m.

