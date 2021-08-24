Advertisement

Peyton Manning to speak at Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Vol for Life Peyton Manning will speak at the 40th Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Peyton Manning will speak at the annual Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Tuesday night. The event is scheduled to celebrate the 40th class of inductees.

Peyton Manning Media Event

Peyton Manning speaks with WVLT's Rick Russo at a media event

Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

This class’s inductees included Heather Sumpter Blakemore for track & field, Mike Caldwell for football, David Cutcliffe for coaching, Mickey Dearstone for media work, Donnie Graham for his work as an official, Chris Groer for tennis, Lee Guetterman for baseball, Carly Pearson for her work as a para-athlete, Charlie Petrone for training work and Jay Wise for golf.

The event is set to start with a speech from Master of Ceremonies Bob Kesling at 5:30 p.m., and the induction ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People stranded at Greyhound bus station
Dozens stranded at Knoxville Greyhound bus station
UT Medical Center nurse shares her views from inside the COVID ICU
UT Medical Center nurse shares her views from inside the COVID ICU
Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival
Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival returns to Townsend
Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas and Mayor Glenn Jacobs greeted students at...
Knox Co. School’s release COVID data dashboard
Greenway assault suspect in custody
Greenway assault suspect in custody

Latest News

Spotty downpours and storms Tuesday evening
Still feeling much hotter Wednesday with some spotty storms
Businesses in the city of Waverly are digging out from several feet of mud and water.
President Biden approves federal aid for Middle Tennessee
Increase in COVID-19 cases causing Knox County Health Department contact tracing delays
Six years after she was last seen, new searches are underway for a missing Bardstown woman....
Crystal Rogers: FBI conducting new searches in Bardstown