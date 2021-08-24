Phase one of inclusive playground coming to Maryville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The first part of an inclusive playground will soon be opening in Maryville at the John Sevier Park.

The project has been something Kathy McGee has been working on for a few years as the vice president of Arc of the Great Smokies.

“We don’t have a playground in this area for at least 25 miles that has full inclusive capabilities,” shared McGee.

Arc of the Smokies, The Lions Club, and Blount County Parks and Recreation almost have phase one of the playground finished. McGee says just a few finishing touches are needed, like adding a surface to the ground and hanging up the swings.

“Maryville children should be able to play with their peers, with their friends, with their families instead of having to sit on the bench,” says McGee.

The first phase of the park is set to be open in September, but already looking ahead to the future, McGee says they would like to add an extension to the park by adding a second phase.

“I think probably 350-400 thousand dollars will give us phase two, the fencing and the sidewalk, so we would really like to do that in addition to what we have now,” shared McGee.

The second phase of the playground will be for ages two to five years old.

To help fundraise for the second phase, McGee says people can purchase plaques or have trees planted in their name or in honor of a loved one.

The cost of a memorial tree is $325. That includes the tree and plaque with names of the person(s) being memorialized. Benches will be around $1000.

All donations are tax deductible a allowable by law to a 501c3 non profit organization.

Donations can be sent to John Sevier inclusive Playground, c/o Will Hubbs at 316 S. Everett High Rd, Maryville, TN 37804

You can also donate to the playground’s GoFundMe Page by clicking here.

For more information about a sponsorship advertisement. You can send a message to the Blount Inclusive Playground at John Sevier Park’s Facebook account.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.