President Biden approves federal aid for Middle Tennessee

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WVLT) - President Joe Biden has approved federal funding for residents of Humphreys County who were affected by the catastrophic flooding on Saturday, August 21.

“Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” officials with the White House said in a release.

Residents and business owners who were affected can begin applying for assistance on Wednesday.

22 people are dead and 12 are still missing.

Governor Bill Lee toured the damage with Senators Bill Haggerty and Marsha Blackburn on Sunday August, 22..

“This is a result of a record flood like that community has not seen before with regard to the amount of rainfall,” said Lee. “I talked to a family today about how fast this happened. Within minutes, they would see water in their yard and within minutes, it was coming in their home. Then they would move to a neighbor who had a second floor because literally within a five to ten minute period of time, they went from seeing floodwaters rise, to not being able to escape their homes. It was traumatic to hear the stories of how fast this happened in the community, which is part of the reason that so many people lost their lives and there are still so many missing.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.