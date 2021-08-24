Silver Alert canceled for missing elderly man from Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have canceled the Silver Alert for 86-year-old William Vance.

Vance was reported missing Monday afternoon after he was seen driving his beige 2012 Chevrolet Impala. He was on the way to visit his family in New Market, according to officials.

Vance was found safe in North Carolina.

Great news! William Vance has been located in North Carolina and is safe. Thank you for sharing! pic.twitter.com/ICidRSa1v9 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 24, 2021

