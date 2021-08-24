Silver Alert canceled for missing elderly man from Knox County
Officials with the TBI have canceled the Silver Alert for 86-year-old William Vance, who went missing Monday afternoon.
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have canceled the Silver Alert for 86-year-old William Vance.
Vance was reported missing Monday afternoon after he was seen driving his beige 2012 Chevrolet Impala. He was on the way to visit his family in New Market, according to officials.
Vance was found safe in North Carolina.
