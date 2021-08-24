Advertisement

Silver Alert canceled for missing elderly man from Knox County

Officials with the TBI have canceled the Silver Alert for 86-year-old William Vance, who went missing Monday afternoon.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have canceled the Silver Alert for 86-year-old William Vance.

Vance was reported missing Monday afternoon after he was seen driving his beige 2012 Chevrolet Impala. He was on the way to visit his family in New Market, according to officials.

Vance was found safe in North Carolina.

