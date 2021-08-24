Advertisement

Still feeling much hotter Wednesday with some spotty storms

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking scattered storms heading into the end of the week
Spotty downpours and storms Tuesday evening
Spotty downpours and storms Tuesday evening(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We will bring back spotty storms on Wednesday, but it will still feel like the upper 90s throughout the heat of the day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Those steamy conditions continue this evening and into the overnight hours. We’ll see those clear skies with areas of haze a fog yet again. Temperatures will start out near 72 degrees Wednesday.

Mostly sunny skies continue throughout much of the day tomorrow with highs getting to around 93 degrees. It’ll feel closer to the mid to upper 90s throughout the afternoon and early evening hours. Spotty downpours and storms are possible Wednesday evening mainly for those along the Smoky Mountains and far Northeast Tennessee to Southeastern Kentucky.

LOOKING AHEAD

More storms bubble up Thursday, giving us a small break from the 90s, but it’s still a high of 88 degrees and a humid day. We’re watching spotty to scattered storms develop from midday through the afternoon and evening. We’ll peak at a 40% coverage, with the Smokies, Plateau, and Tennessee, Kentucky line seeing the best chance for storms.

Spotty storms continue to end the week and into the weekend, with temperatures right back to the 90s.

Make sure to drink plenty of water if you are spending time outside this week!

Tuesday Evening's 8 Day Planner
Tuesday Evening's 8 Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

