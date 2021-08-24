TBI issues a Silver Alert for missing elderly man from Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have issued a Silver Alert for missing 86-year-old William Vance.

Vance was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. He left N. Ruggles Ferry Pike driving his beige 2012 Chevrolet Impala, with Tennessee tag number 906KFT. He was on the way to visit his family in New Market, according to officials.

He does not have a cellphone and may seem confused if approached, according to deputies.

Vance is 6′tall, weighs 177 lbs., has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a gray or white button up shirt.

If you have any information about where he might be, call 865-215-2243 and ask to speak to a Major Crimes Unit detective.

