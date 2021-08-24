Advertisement

Vaccines are less effective against delta variant, CDC study says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) – The effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine dropped from 91% to 66% once the highly contagious delta variant accounted for most of the circulating coronavirus cases, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study published Tuesday.

Although the vaccines are less protective against the delta variant, they still cut your risk by two-thirds.

The study is in line with others from the United States and around the world that show the delta variant causes mostly minor infections in fully vaccinated people.

The CDC results show, if you’re vaccinated, you’re less likely to get infected and far less likely to get severely ill if you do contract the virus.

