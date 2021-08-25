90-year-old Waverly man survives by waiting out flood in mobile home

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WVLT) - 90-year-old Buddy McNabb is one of many victims who had to wait out drastic flooding in Waverly, Tennessee. According to a report from Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF, McNabb had no choice but to wait out the flood in his mobile home.

At one point, McNabb wasn’t sure he was going to make it out alive, the report said.

“That trailer is old as dirt, it’s a 1977 model,” McNabb said.

After waters began to rise, he noticed his car outside his kitchen window.

“The first thing that went was my car, sitting right there,” McNabb said.

There was nothing he could do but wait and watch. He told WTVF that he felt a sudden wave of calm come over him in the moment.

“I felt like probably I was relaxing because I was fixin’ to die, but all of the sudden the water got up to right there [on his chest], it stayed there maybe five minutes, and then it started going down,” McNabb said.

McNabb said his survival was a miracle.

“I’m a very very blessed, wore-out old man, that’s what it amounts to,” McNabb said.

McNabb wrote a book last year called “To Hell and Back in a Bottle,” which is for sale now. The proceeds of the book go to help those in need.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.