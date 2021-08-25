Better chance for scattered storms Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We will see a better chance for scattered downpours and storms on Thursday, but don’t worry the heat and humidity continue heading into the weekend!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Isolated downpours and storms continue, mainly along our elevation changes. We are looking at a 20% coverage this afternoon and evening. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible along the Smoky Mountains to the Plateau and far Northeast Tennessee.

The rain coverage tapers off this evening, with a partly cloudy sky and patchy to dense fog. Temperatures will start out near 71 degrees Thursday.

Scattered rain and storms develop Thursday. It looks isolated by midday and then scattered in the afternoon, giving us a chance to still heat up to around 90 degrees then a 40% coverage in downpours and thunderstorms. The scattered storms linger into the Thursday evening, and wind down later at night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Stray to spotty storms continue to end the week and into the weekend, with temperatures persisting at 90 degrees and above. Of course, that humidity doesn’t back off either.

Next week comes with scattered rain and storms at times, high temperatures are pushed back to the 80s. There’s a chance a tropical storm will develop and make landfall in the Gulf of Mexico by Monday, and send more rain our way middle to late next week.

Wednesday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

