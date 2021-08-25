David Cutcliffe headlines 2021 GKSHOF induction class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - VFL legend and NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning was featured speaker at Tuesday night’s Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame banquet.

Among those in the class of 2021 is Peyton’s old quarterback coach at UT, David Cutcliffe. Others going in include former Knoxville City Amateur Golf champ Jay Wise. Former UT Track star and long-time track official-Donnie Graham, who attended Powell High School. And this year’s media member is Tennessee Lady Vol play-by-play man, Mickey Dearstone.

This was the 40th induction class for the GKSHOF and the first in person since 2019. The return of a live audience also resulted in a huge haul for the Boys and Girls Clubs with some 213-Thounsad dollars raised at banquet time and that number may even go up.

Here’s a full list of this year’s inductees:

2021 GKSHOF INDUCTEES:

Heather Sumpter Blakemore—Track & Field

All American in Track and Field at Tennessee in the Mid-’90′s.

Mike Caldwell—Football

Standout LB at MTSU and played for several teams in the NFL.

David Cutcliffe—Coaching

46 year coaching career, 19 at UT and entering 14th at Duke.

Mickey Dearstone—Media

Has been the voice of Lady Vols basketball for some two decades.

Donnie Graham—Official

Dedicated his life to the Knoxville Track and Field Community and later as an official.

Chris Groer—Tennis

A two sport athlete at Farragut (Golf and Tennis) became the school’s first state tennis champion winning in ‘91 and ‘92.

Lee Guetterman—Baseball

The “Goot” as he’s called lives in Lenoir City. Played in the Majors from 1984-’96.

Carly Pearson—Para-Athlete

Paralyzed from the waist down, Carly has competed and quite well in Snow Skiing, Triathlons, Hand Cycling and the Paracycling National Championship.

Charlie Petrone—Trainer

Petrone’s training facility has become the offseason home of some of the best athletes in the world.

Jay Wise—Golf

One of the all-time great local golfers. A champion Golf / Tennis at Fulton, Jay has won the Knoxville City Amateur an amazing eight times, the last in 2017.

