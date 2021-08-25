Dr. Piercey recommends children to wear masks in schools
In a press conference in Middle Tennessee, TDOH Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a press conference about the flooding in Middle Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee and Dr. Lisa Piercey spoke on the state of COVID-19 in Tennessee.
Piercey said that the best way to protect children is for schools and parents to mask up their students.
“When more kids are masked in classrooms they’re more likely to stay in school,” said Piercey.
