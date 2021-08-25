Dr. Piercey recommends children to wear masks in schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a press conference about the flooding in Middle Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee and Dr. Lisa Piercey spoke on the state of COVID-19 in Tennessee.

Piercey said that the best way to protect children is for schools and parents to mask up their students.

Gov. Bill Lee Speaks with FEMA on Middle Tennessee Flooding Gov. Bill Lee is addressing the severe flooding Middle Tennessee saw this week. More: https://bit.ly/3DeheBL Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

“When more kids are masked in classrooms they’re more likely to stay in school,” said Piercey.

